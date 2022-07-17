Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €55.10 ($55.10) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($59.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.83.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

