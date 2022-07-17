JOE (JOE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.89 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040566 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023130 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 289,571,690 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
