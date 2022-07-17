JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €28.50 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($24.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.08 ($19.08) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

