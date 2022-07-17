JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 640 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 640 ($7.61) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($6.90) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 700 ($8.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 560 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.86) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 582.69 ($6.93).

GLEN opened at GBX 406.85 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 475.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 460.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,312.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.52).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

