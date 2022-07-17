JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,450” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.25) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.04) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.43) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($19.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,678.64 ($19.96).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 978.60 ($11.64) on Thursday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 881 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 993.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,398.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

