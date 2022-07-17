JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.62) price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.85) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.71).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.