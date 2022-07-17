JulSwap Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $275,382.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001973 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.