Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

JNPR stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

