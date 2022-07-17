Kalata Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Kalata has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $35,347.90 and approximately $49.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.