Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kaltura by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kaltura by 176.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of KLTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. 1,643,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

