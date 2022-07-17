KamPay (KAMPAY) Price Hits $0.0021

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, KamPay has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KamPay has a market cap of $683,344.07 and approximately $146,837.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
