KamPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132,035.00 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. KamPay has a total market cap of $675,334.56 and approximately $132,035.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KamPay has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048444 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001772 BTC.
KamPay Coin Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
