Kangal (KANGAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $300,314.05

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a market cap of $300,314.05 and $7.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kangal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kangal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.