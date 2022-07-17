KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. KARMA has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009092 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00054369 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014283 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

