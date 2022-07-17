Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $251,279.84 and $101,015.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001935 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
