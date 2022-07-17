Keystone Wealth Partners Purchases 8,114 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 131,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.