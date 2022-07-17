Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Three

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Three Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIII traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

