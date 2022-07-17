Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.21 million and $3.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00289694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00086754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00079464 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,721,569 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

