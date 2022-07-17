Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
