Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $244.51 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

