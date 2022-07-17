Landbox Trading 40% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 40% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $45,817.14 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00034713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

