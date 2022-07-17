Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LABP. Raymond James cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Landos Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

