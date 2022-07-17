Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.36.
Latham Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
