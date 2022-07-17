Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

