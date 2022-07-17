Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 28,221 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

