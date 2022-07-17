Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 209,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.