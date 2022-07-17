Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $4,035,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 79.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.52.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

