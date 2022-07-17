Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Stock Up 2.7 %

KMX stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

