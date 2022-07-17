Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

