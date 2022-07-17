Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 19,681 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VTV stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

