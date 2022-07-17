Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 5,158 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

