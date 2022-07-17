Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $225,753.42 and $860.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040938 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.
