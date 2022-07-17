Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $292.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $216.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.21. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $345.65.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

