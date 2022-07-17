LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 225,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

