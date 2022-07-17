LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,802 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 14.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 59,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.