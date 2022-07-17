LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

