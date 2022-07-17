Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $49.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

