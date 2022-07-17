Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $369.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $370.00 to $369.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $276.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.36 and a 200 day moving average of $308.70. Linde has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

