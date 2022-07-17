Litecoin (LTC) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $55.50 or 0.00258770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.93 billion and approximately $622.92 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024432 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001407 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002587 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,738,381 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
