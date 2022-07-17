Litecoin (LTC) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $55.50 or 0.00258770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.93 billion and approximately $622.92 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001407 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,738,381 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

