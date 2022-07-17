Litentry (LIT) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Litentry (LIT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003834 BTC on major exchanges. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and $24.18 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Litentry

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

