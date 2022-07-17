Livenodes Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003849 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00132821 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008810 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000199 BTC.
Livenodes Profile
Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes.
Livenodes Coin Trading
