Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Loncor Gold Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:LONCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

