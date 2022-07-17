L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 286,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

L’Oréal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About L’Oréal

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($415.00) to €405.00 ($405.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($410.00) to €421.00 ($421.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($395.00) to €385.00 ($385.00) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($435.00) to €400.00 ($400.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($260.00) to €282.00 ($282.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.56.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

