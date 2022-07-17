L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 286,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $97.48.
L’Oréal Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
See Also
