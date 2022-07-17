Loser Coin (LOWB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $441,363.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040722 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001973 BTC.
About Loser Coin
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
