Lossless Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $385,347.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041169 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
