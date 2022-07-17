Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.74.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

