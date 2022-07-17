MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $273,304.90 and $205,715.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.
MakiSwap Coin Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.