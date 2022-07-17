Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in June

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,200 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 1,149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.8 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MAPGF remained flat at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.53.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
