Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in June

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,200 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 1,149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.8 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MAPGF remained flat at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

