Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.6 %

MRNS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 317,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

