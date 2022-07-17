Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Down 20.2 %
Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,169. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.
