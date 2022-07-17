Masari (MSR) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Masari (MSR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market cap of $121,338.30 and approximately $27.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,339.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.52 or 0.06342877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00258727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00089151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00650288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00515635 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

